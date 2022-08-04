Khwaja Yunus custodial death: CID tells court it wants to withdraw plea to make four cops stand trial

August 4, 2022 1:46:53 am
THE CID has told a sessions court that it wants to withdraw a plea filed by its former prosecutor to make four policemen stand trial for the alleged custodial death of Khwaja Yunus. Dhiraj Mirajkar, the former special public prosecutor of the case, was sacked in 2018 after he had moved an application to make four policemen accused in the case based on the testimony of a prime witness, who had claimed that the four had brutally assaulted Yunus in 2003.
Special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat, who replaced Mirajkar, told the court on Wednesday that there was no sanction to prosecute the four policemen sought to be added as accused and hence the plea cannot be sustained. He further submitted that the HC had held that the competent authority’s decision to not grant sanction to prosecute the four policemen is proper. The four are retired ACP Praful Bhosale, Rajaram Vhanmane, Ashok Khot, and Hemant Desai.
SPP Gharat told the court that he will be making a written submissions on the withdrawal of the application. Reading out the 2012 HC order, Gharat submitted that the court had observed that the sanctioning authority’s decision was based on statements of witnesses and other evidence. The four policemen were not members of the team investigating the case and were only providing assistance to arrest the accused.
Yunus, a 27-year old software engineer from Parbhani, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in December 2002 for his alleged role in the Ghatkopar bomb blast earlier that month.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Govt appoints pvt individuals in key admin posts
Kareena Kapoor recalls Amrita Singh requesting her to take a photo with Sara Ali Khan during K3G trials: ‘She loved Poo and You Are My Soniya’
Burglar taken to hospital for Covid treatment flees from bed
Delhi Confidential: Past & Present
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Researchers lose contact with 4th of 5 Olive Ridley turtles tagged for first time
Two more FIRs against colony residents in dispute with power provider
FYJC first merit list: Cut-offs drop across streams
Once a famous Dalit icon and singer, Bant Singh now lives in penury
After Pathankot chopper crash, pilot’s family wants proper training, equipment in Army Aviation Corps
Transgender’s removal from shelter home: Delhi HC pulls up UP Police for whisking away 22-yr-old, Delhi cops for assisting
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’