Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Bombay High Court issues notices in Asiya Begum’s plea against order rejecting addition of four cops as accused

The Bombay High Court Monday issued notices seeking the response of the Maharashtra government and others to the revision application filed by Asiya Begum, mother of the 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect, Khawaja Yunus, who died in police custody in 2003 seeking to set aside sessions court order rejecting her plea to add four policemen as accused for the alleged custodial death.

Begum also sought direction to the sessions court to take cognisance of the evidence before it and proceed against the said police officials under section 319 (Power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of offence) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The trial court had also allowed the plea by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pradeep Gharat seeking the withdrawal of an application filed by the prosecution to add the four as accused.

A single-judge bench of Justice R G Avachat was hearing Begum’s revision plea filed through advocate Chetan Mali, which claimed that the sessions judge failed to appreciate that the state government had moved the application for inclusion of four officers as accused based on witness evidence available with it and the judge committed “gross injustice” and “error” by passing impugned order of September 7, 2022.

Currently, four policemen are facing trial for the custodial death of Yunus in 2003. In 2018, the then special public prosecutor (SPP), Dhiraj Mirajkar, filed a plea seeking the addition of four more policemen as accused after the deposition of the first witness.

The four were retired personnel ACP Praful Bhosale, and senior police inspectors Rajaram Vhanmane, Hemant Desai, and serving policeman Ashok Khot. The witness had named the four policemen, claiming that they had assaulted Yunus. Mirajkar was then sacked by the state government for moving the application and the court kept the application to add them in abeyance.

“The actions of respondents are in violation of fundamental rights to expeditious, fair and just trial guaranteed under Article 14 and 21 and further actions of Respondents are also in violation of basic human rights of applicant,” the plea said.

The petition further said that the sessions judge’s order amounted to ‘judicial indiscipline’ based on the pendency of an appeal by Begum in the Supreme Court. Begum said the Apex Court had directed the trial court to decide the application moved by Mirajkar to implead four more policemen in the case on merits, while the same was allowed to be withdrawn by the trial court without any application of mind.

Begum’s plea stated that the sessions judge ‘committed grave mistake’ when it dismissed her plea on the ground that “private person only has a right to instruct pleader to prosecute a person in the court, in which case such pleader has to act under the directions of the PP and with the permission of the court to submit written arguments after the evidence is closed in the case”.

“The said observation is wholly incorrect and irrelevant as the court has the extraordinary power to take suo motu cognisance under Section 319 of the Code, or take cognisance on the basis of an application made by any other person, including the accused. The right of a person under Section 319 to file an application to add additional persons as accused is independent,” the plea reads.

The high court will hear the plea next on January 25.

Yunus, a 27-year-old software engineer, was arrested in December 2002 for questioning in the Ghatkopar bomb blast case. He was last seen alive on January 6, 2003, when the others who had been arrested along with him said he was brutally assaulted in custody. The police claimed Yunus had escaped from custody while being ferried by a team led by now-dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, but the CID found the claim to be false and filed a case against the four policemen who had accompanied Yunus.