Khotachiwadi exhibition offers a peek into Mumbai’s heritage precinct dating back 200 years

Residents of the 200-year-old heritage precinct of Khotachiwadi in Girgaum are trying to reclaim their identity as one of Mumbai’s oldest communities in the aftermath of losing their battle against the demolition of the century-old Fernandez Bungalow in June this year. An exhibition has been organised this weekend at the Design Gallery, housed in one of the heritage bungalows in Khotachiwadi, weaving stories of seven of its families and their contribution in landmark historic events that shaped Mumbai in the past century.

Andre Baptista, a fourth-generation resident of Khotachiwadi, and curator of the exhibition titled ‘TGround Plus: Khotachiwadi in Design Context’, said, “The show traces personal histories of families and places them against the backdrop of big events that shaped Mumbai in the 19th and 20th centuries. The demolition of Bungalow No 28. and the political and administrative interest shown in preserving the Khotachiwadi heritage precinct brought the community together. I want to showcase Khotachiwadi, why we are fighting for preservation and what this precinct has contributed to Mumbai.”

In April this year, the BMC revived its pre-pandemic plan of restoring and preserving the heritage precinct with an aim to revive the sense of community among its residents and promote preservation.

At the same time, the residents of Khotachiwadi began protesting the demolition of Bungalow No 28, called the Fernandez House. However, only the facade of the bungalow remains as the rest have already been demolished. In a grievance letter submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in May, the residents wrote, “The residents of the heritage precinct of Khotachiwadi, Girgaon write to you with a list of grievances surrounding the recent destructive activity of bungalow no. 28, the erstwhile Fernandes House. Despite being listed as a heritage precinct that was based on a recommendation of the Heritage Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, we, the generations-old residents of Khotachiwadi are appalled to witness the rampant destruction of our city’s culture and heritage which is in violation of the legislative laws for heritage precincts.”