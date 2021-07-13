Kharif sowing completed in 70% of area as state witnesses uneven rainfall

With only a couple of weeks left for conclusion of Kharif season, almost 30 per cent sowing in the state for the period remains incomplete due to uneven rainfall, according to agriculture ministry data. While coastal Konkan has seen heavy rain, poor to moderate rainfall has been recorded in the rest of the state.

Of the total 152 lakh hectare under Kharif, sowing has been completed in 106 lakh hectare or 70 per cent of the area.

“Poor rain is the reason why sowing has remained incomplete in some areas,” Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse said on Tuesday as he asked the agriculture department and district agriculture centres to ensure famers get easy access to seeds and fertilisers.

Overall, the state has recorded moderate rainfall of 368 mm rain so far. While Aurangabad, Latur, Amravati, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur and parts of Nashik have seen low to moderate rainfall, Konkan region, which comprises Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Mumbai, has been lashed by heavy rains.

Agriculture secretary Eknath Davle said, “While sowing in around 30 per cent of the area has been held up due to the dry spell, overall, it has been satisfactory across the state.”

The main crops sown during Kharif season include soybean, jowar, maize, pulses and cotton.