Kharghar row: Documents show CIDCO had thrice staked right on land

At least on three occasions, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) had staked its claim over the 24-acre plot of land at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, which is at the centre of the Congress’s allegations against the state government, official documents show.

Targetting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Congress has been alleging that this land had been placed under CIDCO’s disposal but was “parceled out” dubiously to benefit a private builder with links to a BJP leader.

On Thursday, the Congress targeted Fadnavis again over the issue both inside and outside the legislature. Fadnavis, replying to a discussion in this regard in the Assembly, said CIDCO had nothing to do with the land in question and the allotment was done by the Raigad additional collector. CIDCO functions directly under the aegis of the CM-led urban development (UD) department.

On February 26, 2018, the additional collector (Raigad) had allotted the 24-acre plot in Ranjanpada-Ove in Kharghar to eight families displaced by the Koyna dam project. Subsequently, documents show that on May 14, this year, all the families sold the land to a private builder, Paradise Group. The Congress has alleged that the transaction was a “scam” to parcel out the land to the builder.

Countering the Opposition’s allegations, Fadnavis said in the Assembly that CIDCO had no right over the land in question. However, official documents show that on September 6, 2016, the CIDCO had written a strongly worded letter to the tahsildar (Panvel) and collector (Raigad), questioning the collector’s power to allot or dispose of the land in question.

Documents reveal that CIDCO’s then officer-on-special duty (lands) had stated in the letters that as the state government had appointed CIDCO as the town planning authority for Navi Mumbai and issued orders that all government lands in the Navi Mumbai project area be transferred to it in 1972 itself, “all powers regarding the development and disposal on lands in the project area vest in the CIDCO”.

The 2016 letter was in objection to a proposal from the tahsildar’s office concerning allotment of a 5-acre parcel of the same land to a social organisation. “As CIDCO has all the powers of land disposal in the project area, there are no provisions (with the collector) for the allotment of government lands. A request is made that no application for land allotment should be entertained in the project area,” the letter added.

This was not the first time that CIDCO objected to allotment of the land. On September 26, 2015, the additional chief land and land measurement officer (land acquisition) of CIDCO had also written to the tahsildar (Panvel), objecting to another proposal for the allotment of a 5-acre portion of the land to another institute.

On June 12, 2014, the tahsildar’s office had sought CIDCO’s feedback over the allotment to Pune-based Bodhitsva Babasaheb Ambedkar Buddhist Academy. The agency had even raised a red flag over the delay from the collector’s office in transferring the land to CIDCO as directed by the government.

Documents show that CIDCO’s proposal for transfer of the land in its name has been pending with the collector’s office for over six years. On June 20, 2012, documents show that CIDCO’s then chief land officer, Sambhaji Chavan, had referred to the state government’s order in 1972 regarding the transfer of all state-owned lands in the project area to CIDCO while arguing that such lands in Ranjanpade-Ove were yet to be transferred.

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam released these official documents within hours of the CM’s defence on the floor of the House. “These documents further prove that the land vests in CIDCO. The CM is misleading people. He has lied on the floor of the House,” Nirupam claimed.

“The Congress will soon file a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court in the matter,” he added. Nirupam also questioned CIDCO’s silence when the land was eventually allotted to the eight displaced families, while demanding the suspension of the Raigad collector, the additional collector, and then CIDCO managing director.

