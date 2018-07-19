Kharghar land row: Govt will consult law and judiciary dept, says Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The Maharashtra government has decided to consult the law and judiciary department over the controversial Kharghar land in Navi Mumbai.

The 24 hectare land was allotted to the Koyna Project Affected Persons and later, bought by private developers. On July 5, the state government had ordered a judicial probe into the deal following Congress-NCP allegations of corruption worth around Rs 2,000 crore.

Apart from the Kharghar land, 200 plots that had been allotted to the PAPs during the Congress-NCP regime were also brought under the judicial probe. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the state legislative Assembly: “The government will consult the law and judiciary department on the implications before initiating the process of scrapping the Kharghar land deal in Navi Mumbai. The government was willing to consider the process of rejecting the land deal.”

Earlier, NCP leader Jayant Patil had said: “We would like to know from the chief minister if the government would reject the Kharghar deal in Navi Mumbai.” He added: “The chief minister has already ordered the judicial probe, which is welcome. But since Fadnavis has no role in the matter nor is he aware of the deal, which took place, it was logical that he should reject the deal.”

Responding to Patil, Fadnavis said: “If we consider the decision, it would apply to all the 200 deals. As land allocated to the PAPs had adopted the same method as the 200 land deals earlier, during the Congress and NCP (Prithviraj Chavan’s) tenure.” He added: “However, since in the 200 deals, the transactions had already taken place and the PAPs had taken the money and moved ahead, we will also have to look at the larger legal implications.”

