Kharge meets Sharad Pawar to discuss Presidential election

Thursday, June 09, 2022
Kharge spoke to the media afterwards and said he had come to speak to Pawar on the orders of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and that they have decided to send one candidate for the election, but after discussing it with "like-minded parties".

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 10, 2022 3:36:47 am
Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. (File)

Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence Silver Oak in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss the upcoming Presidential election.

“Congress party president Sonia Gandhi had asked me to hold talks with all party leaders, be it Mamata Banerjee of Trinamool Congress, leaders from DMK, Samajwadi Party and other parties,” Kharge said.

He added, “Accordingly, today I had come to Pawar’s residence to speak to him and I have apprised Pawar saheb about what Sonia Gandhi wanted me to convey. Pawar saheb has agreed that all like-minded parties should come together and upon discussion nominate one candidate (for presidential election). But until the meeting takes place, there is no talk on the name of the candidate. I had come only to discuss and take his guidance on how to proceed once the schedule is finalised.”

He said the next meeting will be held as per convenience of all party leaders to hold further discussions and said he will also meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Pawar said there is a need for discussion among all “like-minded parties” once the election schedule is announced, and that the dates June 10 and 19 are important for them.

