Kharat was arrested in March following multiple complaints of sexual assault and has been in the custody of various police stations since. Kalpana was named in FIRs linked to cheating, including one where the Bombay High Court earlier this month rejected her pre-arrest bail plea.
The District Sessions Court in Nashik on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Kalpana Kharat, wife of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, in connection with an alleged land fraud and black magic case.
Kalpana is named an accused in a case filed in Sinnar police station for offences including cheating, criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention & Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.
The complaint relates to a land plot spread over 16.5 acres. The owners of the land wanted to sell the land in 2003 and had met Kharat, who dealt with land deals. Kharat allegedly told the owners that someone had died by suicide in a well on the land. The allegations in the FIR are that Kharat first performed some rituals at the spot and subsequently prepared a sale deed for the land, showing that he had purchased it for less than the market value rate.
In 2004, the land was purchased in the name of his wife Kalpana for Rs 1.37 lakh and when the family protested about the low amount, Kharat allegedly threatened them.
In her pre-arrest bail plea, Kalpana said there was a delay of more than 20 years in filing of the FIR and that she had no role to play in the allegations made. The court noted that the transaction took place in 2004 and there was no complaint or civil suit filed by the complainant in all these years. It also noted that Kalpana had never participated with any discussion on the land, or threatened the complainant.
“…this is nothing but civil transaction to which colour of criminal case is given. Nothing is to be seized either from the possession of the present accused /applicant Kalpana Kharat or at her instance. Nature of allegations in F.I.R. does not absolutely warrant custodial interrogation,” the court said.
Kharat was arrested in March following multiple complaints of sexual assault and has been in the custody of various police stations since. Kalpana was named in FIRs linked to cheating, including one where the Bombay High Court earlier this month rejected her pre-arrest bail plea.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
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