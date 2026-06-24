Kharat’s wife granted bail in land fraud, black magic case

Kharat was arrested in March following multiple complaints of sexual assault and has been in the custody of various police stations since. Kalpana was named in FIRs linked to cheating, including one where the Bombay High Court earlier this month rejected her pre-arrest bail plea.

The District Sessions Court in Nashik on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Kalpana Kharat, wife of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, in connection with an alleged land fraud and black magic case.

Kalpana is named an accused in a case filed in Sinnar police station for offences including cheating, criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention & Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

The complaint relates to a land plot spread over 16.5 acres. The owners of the land wanted to sell the land in 2003 and had met Kharat, who dealt with land deals. Kharat allegedly told the owners that someone had died by suicide in a well on the land. The allegations in the FIR are that Kharat first performed some rituals at the spot and subsequently prepared a sale deed for the land, showing that he had purchased it for less than the market value rate.