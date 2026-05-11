Kharat to be produced before Mumbai court on May 18

Kharat will now be produced before the court on May 18, after which the ED will formally arrest him and seek his custody for further probe.

Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat will be produced before a Mumbai court on May 18, after a special court issued a warrant for his appearance at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which sought his arrest in a money-laundering case. The court directed the superintendent of Nashik jail, where Kharat is currently lodged, to produce Kharat with adequate security.

“The police authority concerned is directed to provide adequate police protection for the production of the accused before this court,” special judge R B Rote said.

Kharat, who was arrested in March, following multiple complaints of sexual assault, has been in custody since. He was sent to Nashik jail last week, following which the court issued his production warrant on Monday.