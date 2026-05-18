‘She wanted to be an engineer… celebrated birthday in hospital’: 15-year-old tree collapse victim succumbs to injuries in Mumbai

A resident of Malad East, Aarika had recently completed Class 9 and had already begun preparing for the future. According to her family, she had enrolled for IIT-JEE coaching classes at the Narayana centre and was preparing to begin Class 10.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: May 18, 2026 10:16 AM IST
tree collapse, mumbai rains, indian expressIt was on their way to lunch that a tree from a compound of an under-construction building collapsed onto their autorickshaw near Rajkumar Jewellers along Linking Road.(Representational Photo)
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Five days after celebrating her 15th birthday in a hospital bed, Aarika Srivastava, a Class 10 student, who dreamed of becoming an engineer, succumbed to injuries suffered in the Khar tree collapse incident after battling for life for a week at Hinduja Hospital.

A resident of Malad East, Aarika had recently completed Class 9 and had already begun preparing for the future. According to her family, she had enrolled for IIT-JEE coaching classes at the Narayana centre and was preparing to begin Class 10.

“Aarika recently completed her ninth grade and was preparing to start tenth grade classes. On May 15, she turned fifteen while she was admitted at the hospital,” her uncle, S K Srivastava, told The Indian Express.

The tragedy unfolded on May 10, when Aarika and her elder sister Manasvi Srivastava had gone to Bandra to meet their friend Harshita Kumar. After spending time together at Harshita’s home, the three decided to head out for lunch in Khar.

It was on their way to lunch that a tree from a compound of an under-construction building collapsed onto their autorickshaw near Rajkumar Jewellers along Linking Road.

While Manasvi suffered a fractured leg, Aarika and Harshita sustained severe head trauma, including skull fractures, and lost consciousness. The autorickshaw driver rushed them to Hinduja Hospital, where Aarika and Harshita spent the last week in the ICU fighting for their lives.

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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