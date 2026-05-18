‘She wanted to be an engineer… celebrated birthday in hospital’: 15-year-old tree collapse victim succumbs to injuries in Mumbai

It was on their way to lunch that a tree from a compound of an under-construction building collapsed onto their autorickshaw near Rajkumar Jewellers along Linking Road.(Representational Photo)

Five days after celebrating her 15th birthday in a hospital bed, Aarika Srivastava, a Class 10 student, who dreamed of becoming an engineer, succumbed to injuries suffered in the Khar tree collapse incident after battling for life for a week at Hinduja Hospital.

A resident of Malad East, Aarika had recently completed Class 9 and had already begun preparing for the future. According to her family, she had enrolled for IIT-JEE coaching classes at the Narayana centre and was preparing to begin Class 10.

“Aarika recently completed her ninth grade and was preparing to start tenth grade classes. On May 15, she turned fifteen while she was admitted at the hospital,” her uncle, S K Srivastava, told The Indian Express.