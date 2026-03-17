Khar police officer caught taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe to ‘fix’ court-ordered property dispute report: ACB

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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Mumbai police said it arrested an assistant police inspector of the Khar police station after catching him red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh on Monday.
Tushar Kale, 40, had been directed by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra to investigate a property dispute case and submit a report. He allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh initially to favour the bribery complainant’s brother in his report. The brother had moved the court regarding the property dispute.
After recording the statement of the complainant’s brother in the property case, Kale told him to “look at us” as well, according to the police.
When the complainant approached Kale following this comment, the assistant police inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for submitting the inquiry report in favour of his brother.
However, as he did not want to bribe the public servant, the complainant approached the ACB on January 19 with a complaint. The ACB investigated the matter and found that the complaint was genuine.
The ACB asked the complainant to continue negotiations with the police officer, who then settled for a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. It was decided that the bribe would be handed over on Monday, and the ACB laid a trap.
As soon as Kale allegedly accepted the money, the ACB took him into custody and later booked him under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
An officer said that Kale would be produced before a court on Tuesday.
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