Khar police officer caught taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe to ‘fix’ court-ordered property dispute report: ACB

ACB laid a trap for the Khar police officer after asking the complainant to negotiate with him. (File photo)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Mumbai police said it arrested an assistant police inspector of the Khar police station after catching him red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh on Monday.

Tushar Kale, 40, had been directed by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra to investigate a property dispute case and submit a report. He allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh initially to favour the bribery complainant’s brother in his report. The brother had moved the court regarding the property dispute.

After recording the statement of the complainant’s brother in the property case, Kale told him to “look at us” as well, according to the police.