Khar police arrests one for vishing fraud

KHAR POLICE have arrested a youth from Jogeshwari for vishing, or phone scam. The man was allegedly part of a gang where one of them impersonated a manager from a finance company and offered an international credit card to the complainant, tricking him into revealing his bank details which were then used to transfer Rs 4.20 lakh from his account. The Indian Express had reported the cyber crime online, when the FIR was registered.

The accused, twenty-five-year-old Sagar Ghayal, was arrested on January 11. Ghayal works as an executive with a cab service provider. After the money was transferred from the complainant’s account, the fraudsters used it to buy gift vouchers which were further used for buying products online. The fraudsters bought gold worth Rs 3.80 lakh and bought electronic items with the remaining Rs 40,000.

“The arrested accused was deputed by the gang to collect the gold which he sold for cash,” said Mahadev Nimbalkar, inspector at Khar police station. “The fraudsters use this modus operandi of buying gift vouchers and online shopping as it becomes time-consuming for police to trace them and they think police will not come after them,” said Netra Mule, sub inspector and cyber officer.

The 49-year-old complainant from Khar runs an ice cream and dairy business. As per the FIR registered on January 7, he received a text message on January 5, purportedly by a relationship manager of Citibank diners club, offering him an international credit card.

The message had a phishing link on which the complainant was asked to fill in his personal details. The money was debited from his account as soon as the complainant clicked on the link and filled in his personal and banking details.