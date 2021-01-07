Khar murder: Police say forensic reports on 22-year-old accused’s injuries vital to fill gaps

The most important of the forensic analysis reports that are awaited is the one about the nature of injuries sustained by the 22-year-old male friend.

In its investigation into the alleged murder of a 19-year-old woman at a New Year’s party in a Khar building, the Mumbai Police is now awaiting three specific forensic reports to fill in three crucial gaps in the sequence of events.

A 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man have been arrested on January 2 for the alleged murder of the woman, whose body found on the stairs of the building early Friday. It is suspected that the three — all friends — had entered into a physical altercation, resulting in the woman’s death and injuries to the accused.

The woman friend of the deceased has said in her statement to the police what had transpired the night of the alleged murder, helping officers to trace the chain of events. But some crucial gaps remained.

The most important of the forensic analysis reports that are awaited is the one about the nature of injuries sustained by the 22-year-old male friend. An officer said that they are hoping the report will clarify if his rib fractures and other injuries were caused by a fall or if he was hit.

The police have pieced together the sequence of events from the time the two accused and the victim came to the party held on the terrace of the 10-storey building, including the fight they had on the fifth floor, up to the point where a physical fight broke out between the three. The gaps are about what exactly happened on the second floor where blood stains were found on the stair rails, how the body landed on the ground floor and how the 22 year old – having a much bigger built than the victim – sustained injuries.

Police are considering three possibilities: either the man and the deceased tumbled down the stairs, or they fell through the stairwell, or he dragged the victim to the ground floor. “If the man has sustained injuries from a blunt object, it could hint towards a fall. The report, coupled with the recreation of the crime scene, should help us fill in the gaps,” said DCP (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe.

Besides, the police are also awaiting two reports from the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) – one to clarify if the victim was sexually assaulted and the other to identify the blood found on various floors belonged to whom. Nineteen samples have been sent to the FSL, an officer said.

The police are, however, certain that it is a case of murder and that the deceased’s injuries were not sustained in a fall but from her head being bashed.

“The nature of injuries on three sides of her head indicates that she was hit hard by a blunt object. We have no doubt that her head was smashed against the railing where we found blood. It is a clear case of murder,” Trimukhe said.

While the police are questioning the 19-year-old accused, the man is currently being treated at Cooper hospital for the fractures he had sustained on his ribs and hand. The police have already recorded the statements of those present at the party. Officers will record a detailed statement of the 22 year old once he is discharged.

The police suspect that the deceased was upset after she saw the two accused being intimate, leading to a fight in the staircase, and eventually to the murder.