Khar murder: Police custody of accused extended till Jan 12

A 19-year-old woman and the youth were arrested on January 1 for allegedly murdering the woman after her body was found on the staircase of the building where the party was held.

A magistrate court Thursday extended till January 12 the police custody of two accused arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 19-year-old woman at a New Year’s party in Khar.

The police in its remand report said it had reconstructed the scene of crime and is yet to interrogate one of the accused, a 22-year-old youth, as he is admitted at Cooper hospital with injuries he had sustained in an alleged physical altercation with the deceased.

The police also said it is awaiting forensic reports on the nature of injuries sustained of the deceased and the accused.

