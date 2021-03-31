Khar murder: Mother demands maximum punishment for accused

The mother said apart from Diya, the organiser of the party and other invitees also knew Janhavi well but not a single person helped the family.

THE MOTHER of Janhavi Kukreja, Niddhi Kukreja, has demanded maximum punishment for those accused of her daughter’s murder.

“It’s a case of murder. If the fight was in a fit of rage, how did she suffer 48 injuries? The act was intentional. She was brutally beaten to death and, hence, we want death punishment for the accused. Why did the accused not take my daughter to hospital? He left her to die and himself went to hospital. Why did he not inform anyone?” Niddhi said.

The other accused, Diya, is neighbour to the Kukrejas, and the girls were friends for 14 years. The mother said apart from Diya, the organiser of the party and other invitees also knew Janhavi well but not a single person helped the family.

“Diya was like a daughter to me. How did she fail to inform us or take her to hospital? My daughter was a brilliant student and we were to send her abroad for studies. She was a good human being, an animal lover and would carry out social work, including blood donation. At least 10 people, including the organiser of the party, were Janhvi’s friends. None came forward to help her or us. If best friends treat you like this, who can parents trust? Due to this incident, I am more worried for my younger daughter and do not allow her much liberty to ensure that she is safe,” Niddhi added.