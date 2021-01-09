Khar murder: Crime scene to be reconstructed today; 22-yr-old accused discharged from hospital

The recreation will help the police determine the sequence of events that led to the body being found in a pool of blood on the ground floor of the building.

The Mumbai Police will on Saturday reconstruct the crime scene at the 10-storey building in Khar where a 19-year-old woman was found dead on the ground floor staircase after attending a New Year’s party on the building terrace.

The reconstruction will be carried out primarily on the basis of the statement given by one of the accused arrested in the case – a 19-year-old woman. Besides her, a 22-year-old youth has also been arrested. Both were friends of the deceased and had attended the party.

Meanwhile, the youth, who was admitted to Cooper hospital for the fractures he had sustained to his ribs and hands – allegedly in a physical altercation with the deceased – was discharged on Friday. He now will be questioned by the police, which has the custody of the two accused till Tuesday.

The recreation will help the police determine the sequence of events that led to the body being found in a pool of blood on the ground floor of the building. “It will also help us confirm if the statement given by the 19-year-old accused is true or not,” an officer said.

While reconstructing the crime scene, the police will use dummies of all those present at the party. Then the police will follow the sequence narrated by the 19-year-old accused – from the fight between the three on the fifth floor of the building where the deceased had allegedly found the two accused kissing till the time the body was found.

The biggest gap in the investigation so far is what had transpired between the second floor and ground floor and how the 22-year-old youth – who is bigger in size than the victim – sustained fractures. This, along with forensic reports on the nature of injuries, which are awaited and questioning of the 22 year old will help the police zero in on the sequence of events.

The police have so far said that the deceased was upset with the proximity between the two accused, leading to a showdown between the three in the building staircase. Officers suspect that the accused smashed the victim’s head against the railing, leading to her death. A murder case has been registered at Khar police station.