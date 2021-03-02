Khar murder case: 22-year-old accused moves court, seeks interim bail on medical grounds

The plea further stated that his fractured ribs are causing him pain and his dislocated spinal cord has not been examined by doctors since January.

The 22-year-old youth booked for the murder of a 19-year-old girl at a New Year’s party in Khar has sought interim bail on medical grounds, claiming that he suffered grievous injuries at the party by unnamed assailants and has not been provided adequate medical aid.

Shree Jogdhankar, a final year student pursuing a hospitality & hotel administration course, has also sought interim bail to attempt his examinations. In his plea, Jogdhankar said that he was falsely framed on charges of murdering Jhanvi Kukreja “to shield the real killers”. The plea further stated that his fractured ribs are causing him pain and his dislocated spinal cord has not been examined by doctors since January.

“There is the possibility of the applicant getting permanently paralysed or even… his death due to the lack of urgent and proper medical evaluation of his condition and treatment, especially of the fractured ribs and the spinal cord,” the application stated, adding that a deep gash on his head also needs examination.

It seeks to urgently shift Jogdhankar from Taloja Central Jail, where he is currently lodged, to JJ Hospital for a medical examination. The application further stated that the applicant is required to attend online classes to be able to appear for his examinations, which are scheduled to take place between March 29 and April 3.

“The applicant requires a peaceful atmosphere to prepare for his exams and score well, so that he doesn’t waste a year. There are no previous criminal antecedents against the applicant. He is in his final year of BSc in hospitality and hotel administration and his mid-term exams are due, for which he is required to study and prepare. However, there may be no adequate facilities that may be provided in the jail and hence, (he is) entitled to be released on temporary, interim or conditional bail,” the plea stated.

Last month, Mumbai Police had opposed Jogdhankar’s application for regular bail, stating that he is involved in a serious crime. The bail application of his co-accused, Diya Padalkar, is also pending for hearing.