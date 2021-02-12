Khar murder: Bail plea of 19-yr-old accused opposed

THE MUMBAI Police on Thursday opposed the bail application of a 19-year-old girl booked for the murder of another teenager at a New Year’s party in Khar, stating that the nature of the 48 injuries caused to the victim show that they were intended to cause her death.

Diya Padalkar and 22-year-old Shree Jogdhankar were arrested last month on charges of murdering 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja. Padalkar filed for bail before the sessions court last week and stated that she had no knowledge of Kukreja’s death till she was informed later. In her plea, she claimed that she was feeling unwell at the party organised at a Khar building and, hence, came to the second floor of the residence. She claimed that she lost her balance while climbing down the stairs and got severely hurt. A friend took her to the bathroom after which she was admitted to a private hospital.

According to police, her claims do not match with any of the witness statements. It has been alleged that she sustained the injuries in a scuffle with Kukreja, police added.

The investigation showed that the two accused and Kukreja left the party at 1.45 am and took the stairs from the eighth floor and got into a scuffle on the fifth floor, bloodstains were found, police said. They added that the murder took place on the second floor and Kukreja’s body was found with head injuries near the end of the staircase on the ground floor.

Police also said they seized other objects, including a ring, earrings, a pair of sandals, from different floors belonging to Padalkar and Kukreja. Police in their reply to the bail also said they found clumps of hair on an iron grill on the second floor.

“The injuries sustained by the victim show that it is not a case of a minor scuffle but a violent assault with an intention to cause death,” the reply filed by special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat said.

An intervention application filed by the Kukreja’s family has been allowed by the court with directions to assist the prosecution. The court will hear the bail plea next week. Both the accused are in jail.