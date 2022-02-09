Khaperkheda power plant stops dumping of fly ash in Nandgaon village

Months after local residents protested against the unscientific dumping of fly ash in Nandgaon village, the Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station in Nagpur district, in a letter to the state Pollution Control Board, stated that the dumping of fly ash slurry into the Nandgaon ash pond has been stopped. It further said that the power plant has made Waregaon ash bund functional for the same.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had issued a notice to KTPS to immediately stop dumping fly ash into Nandgaon ash pond. Fly ash is a by-product of coal combustion, which generates more than 70% of country’s electricity.

This ash is typically mixed with water and stored in large ash ponds, lined with dykes to hold the slurry in place. The wet disposal of ash into ash ponds is the most common method widely used in all power stations.

However, due to lack of safety precautions and checks, these dykes frequently collapse or leak, flooding nearby farms, fields and even homes with toxic ash, which is known to pollute soil, air, water, damage crops, and cause cardiopulmonary diseases.

Announcing the MPCB’s action, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday also stated that his ministry is jointly developing a pollution mitigation plan for thermal power stations across Maharashtra.

A study conducted by the Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD) in Nagpur, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra in Pune, and ASAR Social Impact Advisors Pvt Ltd had found evidence of ground and surface water contamination with toxic metals. The results were shared with the minister earlier this year. The study had revealed extensive and rampant water pollution in the areas around two thermal power plants— Koradi and Khaparkheda— in Nagpur district.

Locals and activists from the region have for years alerted Maharashtra State Power Generation Company of river contamination due to unscientific and unauthorised dumping of fly ash. Last year, local residents had also written to the environment minister, state and central pollution control board demanding closure of the ash pond in the village.