Khana Chahiye to work with BMC, MU on project to map inequality in accessing nutrition

The project, to be crowd-funded, is being supported by BMC and MU’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre for Social Justice, among others. (Khaanachahiye.com)

In an effort to measure inequality in accessing nutrition, severity of hunger and generate data to aid post-Covid interventions, social initiative Khana Chahiye is working to generate a “hunger map”.

The project, to be crowd-funded, is being supported by BMC and MU’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre for Social Justice, among others. It aims to address the problem in phases in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and across Maharashtra.

Experiences from the Khana Chahiye campaign, collected data and BMC food provision statistics from across 227 electoral wards of Mumbai will be used to conduct data analysis for the map

The data will be geographically mapped, using parameters such as access to ration, number of meals and quality of nutrition being availed by residents. “Selected areas will be visited by volunteers every four months for two years to understand changes taking place,” said Dr Mridul Nile, Director of the centre at MU.

“While lockdown and social distancing norms have decreased the scope of data collection, Khaana Chahiye team members, who comprise coordinators and people involved in delivering food and kitchen collaborators, among others, have been on the ground since March 24 (when lockdown was imposed). This is not only to facilitate food distribution but also foster engagement with the administration as part of the disaster response mechanism. For this reason, we have the resources to access accurate data for analysis and policy intervention in a post-Covid world,” said Khana Chahiye co-founder Ruben Mascarenhas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd