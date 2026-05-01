Key accused held in Mahal Riot case

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Tahsil police on Thursday night arrested Fahim Khan, the alleged key accused in last year’s communal violence in Nagpur’s Mahal area.
The incident is also in connection with a separate pending case linked to provocative videos he had allegedly made viral, Tahsil police told The Indian Express.
Khan had not previously been arrested in this specific offence. Tahsil police arrested him in crime no. 184/25 under the relevant sections for allegedly circulating inflammatory videos and delivering provocative content connected to the violence.
On March 17, 2025, communal clashes had erupted between two communities in Nagpur’s Mahal area. Following the violence, police identified Fahim Khan as the alleged mastermind behind the unrest.
A total of six cases have been registered against him, one at Ganeshpeth police station and five at Tahsil police station.
In one of these cases, Khan allegedly made an inflammatory speech referring to the burning of a purported sacred chadar, which police say hurt religious sentiments and escalated tensions. Police also allege that provocative videos linked to the incident were circulated, contributing to unrest.
The violence was followed by incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and clashes in multiple parts of the city. Khan is expected to be produced before the court, where police will seek custody for further investigation.
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