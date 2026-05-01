Key accused held in Mahal Riot case

A total of six cases have been registered against him, one at Ganeshpeth police station and five at Tahsil police station.

Tahsil police on Thursday night arrested Fahim Khan, the alleged key accused in last year’s communal violence in Nagpur’s Mahal area.

The incident is also in connection with a separate pending case linked to provocative videos he had allegedly made viral, Tahsil police told The Indian Express.

Khan had not previously been arrested in this specific offence. Tahsil police arrested him in crime no. 184/25 under the relevant sections for allegedly circulating inflammatory videos and delivering provocative content connected to the violence.

On March 17, 2025, communal clashes had erupted between two communities in Nagpur’s Mahal area. Following the violence, police identified Fahim Khan as the alleged mastermind behind the unrest.