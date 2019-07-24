Kesarbai Mansion collapse: Builder, contractor among three booked

A WEEK after a part of the Kesarbai Mansion collapsed in Dongri, the police have registered a case against the contractor, the builder and the regulatory authority in-charge at the time when the building was constructed. The incident left 13 dead and nine injured of which six are still recuperating in JJ Hospital.

“There was illegal construction in the building. As soon as we received written confirmation from the respective authorities, we registered a case,” said a police officer.

The police said that the case was registered on Monday night after conducting a preliminary inquiry into the collapse. The FIR has been filed under sections 304 A (negligence), 337 (endangering life and personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The police said they are still ascertaining the role of all the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsingh Nishandar (Zone 1) said, “We have not arrested anyone so far in the case, as we are still identifying the roles of the suspects.”

The three-storey Kesarbai Mansion in Dongri had collapsed partially on July 16 after 11 am. The search operations were called off a day later after the Mumbai Fire brigade and National Disaster Relief Force cleared the debris and recovered 13 bodies.

JJ hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase said five patients remained stable while the condition of Alema Idrisy, another patient, required constant monitoring. Alema, who survived for 18 hours under the debris, lost her two sons to suffocation.