Kerala floods: Maharashtra govt sets up 24×7 relief centre

(Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Volunteers from Mumbai segregate flood relief material donated by the general public to sent to Kerala, in on Sunday.(Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra government has set up a 24×7 Kerala Relief Desk at government headquarters, Mantralay, in Mumbai. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to expedite the process of providing relief and rehabilitation to flood-ravaged Kerala.

A decision has been taken to send a team of 50 doctors, led by Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, to Kerala. The team will leave on Monday. The medical team is part of the emergency drive to provide immediate treatment in wake of the fear of epidemic outbreak due to floods.

Additional Chief Secretary, Praveen Pardesi, said: “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is monitoring the situation round the clock, to scale up relief work in flood-hit Kerala. The government has urged Union defence ministry to provide a cargo aircraft to enable dispatch of relief material.”

A consignment carrying 30 tonne of relief materials, including dry food, medicines, toiletries, sanitary napkins, innerwear, blankets and candles, was flown through cargo plane on Sunday. Fadnavis has set up a team of dedicated officials who are coordinating with the Kerala administration to find out what the requirements are and to provide the same in shortest possible time.

The CM appealed to people, organisations and corporate sector to come forward and lend a helping hand to those who had been displaced and affected by floods. He urged people and NGOS to donate for Kerala CM Disaster Relief Fund (SBI Trivandrum branch A/C No 67319948232, IFSC Code.SBI N0070028).

