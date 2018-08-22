Kerala floods: Airlines chip in, waive off air freight charges on shipment of relief

Jet Airways has waived off no-show penalties to passengers traveling to Kochi till August 26. Jet Airways has waived off no-show penalties to passengers traveling to Kochi till August 26.

WITH LAKHS of people taking shelter at camps in Kerala, airlines have waived air freight charges on all domestic cargo shipments of relief material to the flood-ravaged state. They have also tied up with charitable institutions to offer flood relief material to the state.

Jet Airways has waived off no-show penalties to passengers traveling to Kochi till August 26. “Jet Airways has already airlifted and rushed over three tonnes of medicines and other relief material to the state of Kerala and is facilitating transfer of additional supplies to the state in conjunction with several NGOs. On humanitarian grounds, the airline has also waived off air freight charges on all domestic cargo shipments of relief material to Kerala,” an official statement from airline read.

“We are partnering with Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), India to carry relief material from corporates and accredited NGOs. We also welcome requests from accredited relief organisations as long as they have logistical arrangements to drop the material to Vistara at Delhi and Chennai to receive material at Thiruvananthapuram airport and transport further to intended recipients,” an official statement from Vistara airline read.

