‘Kept hearing mom’s cries’: Survivors recount building collapse near Mumbai

Residents who sensed danger say they were preparing to leave when the structure gave way, forcing some to jump from windows and others to escape through dust and darkness.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
5 min readUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 05:34 PM IST
Bhiwandi building collapse, NDRF on rescueA building has collapsed in Bhiwandi of Thane district, Maharashtra, killing at least 10. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)
Make us preferred source on Google

Many residents of Bhiwandi’s Kohinoor building, which collapsed last night, had sensed disaster was imminent. While some were preparing to leave, others had just begun packing their belongings when a portion of the four-storey structure collapsed, killing at least 10. Survivors recalled hearing frantic cries to flee, finding staircases blocked by debris, jumping out of windows to save their families and escaping with nothing but their lives.

After completing her household chores and feeding her children, Sangita Prajapati (36) was preparing to sleep when she heard loud shouts urging residents to “escape the building”.

‘Suddenly it was dark, and I fainted’: Survivor

Before she could get out, the building began to shake. “Sab kuch thartharane lage. (Everything started shaking) We had found out that the building had started shaking because of repair works underway. As I was running out, suddenly there was darkness, and I fainted.” Prajapati told The Indian Express.

When Prajapati regained consciousness, she realised her husband and neighbours had rescued her and taken her to Bhiwandi’s Indira Gandhi Hospital. While her husband and four children escaped safely, she suffered minor injuries to her hand.

Bhiwandi collapse A survivor from the Bhiwandi building collapse (Express photo by Nayonika Bose)

Prajapati was among the three residents injured in the collapse. The other two injured were identified as Deepak Yadav (25) and Abhay Yadav (26).

Deepak and his maternal uncle Abhay said they were injured after jumping from the first floor to escape.

The six-member Yadav family had already decided to vacate the building that night.

Story continues below this ad

“I returned home and finished my dinner. We had decided to vacate the building the same night as portions of the neighbouring wing had started to move. As we were packing our bags, there was a loud crashing sound,” Deepak Yadav said. “When we saw out, the building’s other wing had completely collapsed.”

Deepak and Abhay tried to flee through the staircase but found it buried under debris.

Bhiwandi building collapse The ‘B’ wing of the four-storey ‘Kohinoor’ building collapsed on Thursday night. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

“We then decided to jump from the window on the first floor and escape to find some help,” Deepak said. Both have sustained injuries to their legs.

Abhay Yadav, a labourer in Bhiwandi’s textile mills, said the family had no other option.

Story continues below this ad

“The staircase was blocked, and we were left with no choice. We could either stay in and wait for the building to collapse on our family or escape from the window and try to find some help. We chose the latter.”

While three people were injured, residents said many others from the adjoining wing escaped moments before the collapse, preventing an even bigger tragedy.

‘Heard my mom’s cries’

Piyush Jaiswal, who lives in the chawl beneath the collapsed building, recalled hearing a deafening crash around 11.20 pm.

“The sound sent ripples across the area. I ran away, but kept hearing my mom’s cries. There was smoke and dust all around so it was impossible to see anything. Luckily, my mom managed to see me, and we escaped.”

Story continues below this ad
Bhiwandi building collapse survivor Residents of the building say some from the adjoining wing escaped moments before the collapse (Express Photo by Nayonika Bose)

Like Jaiswal, many residents of the chawl were left homeless overnight after fire brigade and NDRF vehicles passed through their homes to access the collapse site.

Krishna Nisaad, a labourer who lives on the fourth floor of the building’s other wing, said residents had already planned to leave after noticing the structure sinking.

“Since the building had already started sinking, there was repair work underway…Our plan was to escape the building soon after dinner. But before we could move out, the building collapsed. We managed to escape by the grace of god.”

Although the remaining wing of the building is still standing, its residents have been displaced.

Story continues below this ad

“All our life belongings, including gas, electrical appliances, clothes and furniture are inside the building. We escaped as soon as we heard the crash without any care for anything. We have been living in this school in heavy rainfall with no answers,” said Sujan Devi, who lives in the building with her family of five.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments