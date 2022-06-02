Kenyan national arrested for attacking 8 pedestrians with a knife near HC

The Azad Maidan police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old Kenyan national for allegedly attacking eight pedestrians at the Parsi Bawdi near Bombay High Court with a knife. The police said that the eight injured persons are out of danger while the attacker, who also sustained injuries on his hand, has been admitted to JJ Hospital.

According to police officials, the incident took place at around 4.15 pm and the accused has been identified as John Menty.

Police are trying to ascertain whether Menty was under the influence of drugs or alcohol as he got violent after a verbal altercation with his female friend. He allegedly went on to attack pedestrians from Parsi Bawdi area with a knife. “He attacked eight persons and subsequently the locals present there informed the police control room, after which a team went to the spot to take control of the situation,” said an officer.

Menty allegedly even tried to attack the police, but officers managed to overpower him and took him to the police station. Four of the injured persons were taken to JJ Hospital while the remaining four were admitted to GT Hospital. “Only one person out of the eight has sustained serious injuries on his neck. The rest will be discharged,” said an officer.