Kenyan national alleges beggar pushed, abused him in Chowpatty

The Mumbai police took a non-cognisable (NC) complaint against an unidentified person for allegedly abusing and pushing a Kenyan national near Girgaum, Chowpatty on Sunday night. As per Marine Drive police, the incident occurred around 9 pm on Sunday when the Kenyan national — identified as John — was passing through the Chowpatty area.

In his complaint to the police, he said he had been paying Rs 20 to a beggar every night for the last few days. On Sunday, however, he did not have the money and hence could not give the beggar anything.

As per the complaint, the beggar took umbrage at this and started abusing him, and this led to a fight between them in which the Kenyan national was pushed around by the beggar. John then approached the Marine Drive police station on Sunday night.

