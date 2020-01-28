KEM hospital starts evening OPD

On the first day of its evening OPD, which functions from 5 pm till 8 pm, the hospital received 50 patients that has doubled over the past four days. (Express photo) On the first day of its evening OPD, which functions from 5 pm till 8 pm, the hospital received 50 patients that has doubled over the past four days. (Express photo)

KEM hospital became the first government medical college in Maharashtra to start an evening out-patient department for patients from 5 pm till 8 pm in a bid to reach out to office-goers and reduce the burden the hospital faces during morning hours.

Since January 23, a day after its 94th Foundation Day, the hospital set up a general OPD with four doctors and a staff nurse for patients. While basic ailments will be treated immediately, for specialised opinion or further diagnostic tests the patients will be referred to specific department.

On the first day of its evening OPD, the hospital received 50 patients. Over the last four days the count has doubled to over 100 patients. While the initial turnout still remains low, doctors hope the count will increase slowly. Placards and banners have been placed in OPD area to raise awareness about the evening OPD.

The largest municipal hospital attends to 4,500 patients every day with its day OPD timing stretching from 8 am till noon. In the afternoon, the timings are 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. “With evening OPD we will be able to reduce the burden on casualty department. Patients with even fever or cough would come to casualty ward in evening. Now casualty ward will only cater to emergency cases. The evening OPD will also suit office-goers,” said hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh.

Hospital’s social work department in-charge Sangeeta Kasbekar said the evening OPD will benefit several who have to skip work in morning and queue up in OPD for doctor’s consultation.

Apart from KEM hospital, BMC has also started evening OPD in Byculla and Wadala dispensaries from 4 pm till 11 pm. The civic body plans to open up such evening dispensaries in more areas in a public private partnership model. The idea is to de-congest overcrowded dispensaries and hospitals where patients wait for hours to see a doctor.

“This may be the first medical college to run evening OPD. In rural areas, rural and district hospitals provide evening OPD from 4 pm till 6 pm, while primary health centers run for almost 24 hours,” said Dr Satish Pawar, in-charge of National Rural Health Mission in Directorate of Health Education.

