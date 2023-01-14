scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

KEM hospital staff booked for siphoning Rs 61.65 lakh

After relevant scrutiny and approval, files would be sent to Gaikwad to initiate payment to pharmacies for the materials.”

A case was registered on the complaint of a senior doctor, but the police are yet to arrest anyone. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
KEM hospital staff booked for siphoning Rs 61.65 lakh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bhoiwada police on Thursday registered a case against a contractual employee of KEM hospital for allegedly siphoning off Rs 61.65 lakh from the hospital’s bank account by furnishing fake medical bills, using fake stamps and forging signatures of an assistant and the deputy dean. A case was registered on the complaint of a senior doctor, but the police are yet to arrest anyone.

According to police officials, the woman identified as Sonali Gaikwad, who was working on a contract basis in the hospital since July 2019, allegedly in connivance with medical store owners, siphoned off money between April 2022 and January 2023. “She withdrew the money meant for poor and needy people,” said a police officer.

Explaining the case, the police said that several patients from across the country come to KEM Hospital for treatment, many of whom are unable to meet the cost of treatment and medicines. Such patients have the facility to seek financial help from the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The needy patient must submit requisite documents, and get a utilisation certificate from the hospital along with the estimated cost of treatment, an official said. Once the committee gives the nod, the money is deposited in KEM Hospital’s account.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo

After relevant scrutiny and approval, files would be sent to Gaikwad to initiate payment to pharmacies for the materials.”

The investigator said that before initiating payment, Gaikwad, misusing her position, would add medical bills to the files, forged doctor’s signatures added the relevant stamp, and processed the payment through net banking. “We suspect that some pharmacies are also party to the scam, as Gaikwad would wire money to their accounts and take cash from them later,” said a police officer.

It was on January 6, while checking documents of a patient, that an office bearer at the hospital came across discrepancies, and noticed the forged signatures of an assistant dean and a deputy dean. “They were called to verify their signatures, which turned out to be forged. The dean of the hospital was then informed,” said an officer.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

When hospital officials questioned Gaikwad, she confessed to the crime. An inquiry by hospital authorities revealed that she has been defrauding the hospital since April 2022 and had siphoned off Rs 61.65 lakh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 01:24 IST
Next Story

India to set up Global South Center of Excellence, says PM Modi

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close