KEM Hospital to hire MBA graduates to guide patients, relatives around buildings and departments

The KEM Hospital — the biggest of the hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — records over 5,000 visitors every day. To help this ever-increasing crowd navigate its various departments, the hospital in Parel is to hire eight MBA graduates in a first-of-its kind initiative.

It is a daily hassle for poor patients to find a bed at the hospital and undergo essential diagnostic tests. Patients and their kin run from one building to another for CT and MRI scans or even for basic blood tests in the absence of proper signage. Most of the 2,000 beds at the hospital remain occupied at any given time.

Now, to address this issue, the hospital is hiring MBA graduates who will work as facilitators responsible for dispersing the crowd and helping the visitors get treatment on time. Their interviews have been scheduled for Thursday.

“The KEM is one of the busiest hospitals in Mumbai and managing the crowd is a task. So these eight MBA candidates will be responsible for helping new patients in the emergency ward and with admission and even for follow-up visits,” said Dr Sangeeta Rawat, dean of the hospital.

In 2016, the hospital started a counselling centre to guide outpatients on which doctor to consult. But it failed to provide adequate assistance to the patients’ relatives who often get confused about whom to go to on the hospital’s over 42,000-sq-m premises.

Often, it becomes difficult for patients to locate the departments because the hospital does not have proper signboards.

Meet Rajesh Solanki, an autorickshaw driver from Borivali who met with an accident on November 26 in Andheri. He was rushed to the KEM Hospital as he had sustained fractures in his hip, left hand and leg. He reached there around 12 pm but it was only after three hours that he was admitted to the male general ward. “All the departments are scattered across the hospital and there is no one to direct us. My husband was in the emergency ward in the old building, and we had to go to the adjacent new building twice for tests,” said Sakuntala Solanki, his wife. “There is no board with information about the diagnostic units across the buildings.”

In the past years, signboards have been pasted in front of each department, but they are yet to be installed at the newly constructed 20-storey tower. “Many of these patients come from outside Mumbai and can’t even read. So, directing them to other units in a different building is a challenge that further delays the diagnostic procedure, which is already a time-consuming affair due to long queues,” said a resident doctor at the hospital.