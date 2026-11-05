Keenan-Reuben murder: Convict’s life term reduced, two others acquitted of murder

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, November 5, reduced the life sentence of the key convict in the 2011 Keenan-Reuben murder case and also acquitted two others of murder charges, partly allowing the appeals by three men who challenged a May 2016 conviction by the sessions court. All three had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case.

During the hearing, the High Court upheld the conviction of key accused Jitendra Fakirchand Rana, but modified his sentence from life imprisonment to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, without statutory remission, citing his age and other factors. The court also acquitted two other accused, Sunil Omprakash Both alias Chhota and Deepak Ishwar Omprakash Piwal, of murder charges as it “did not find any material against them,”, while maintaining their conviction and sentences for other charges.