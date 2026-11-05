Keenan-Reuben murder: Convict’s life term reduced, two others acquitted of murder

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- Bombay High Court
- Maharashtra
The Bombay High Court on Thursday, November 5, reduced the life sentence of the key convict in the 2011 Keenan-Reuben murder case and also acquitted two others of murder charges, partly allowing the appeals by three men who challenged a May 2016 conviction by the sessions court. All three had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case.
During the hearing, the High Court upheld the conviction of key accused Jitendra Fakirchand Rana, but modified his sentence from life imprisonment to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, without statutory remission, citing his age and other factors. The court also acquitted two other accused, Sunil Omprakash Both alias Chhota and Deepak Ishwar Omprakash Piwal, of murder charges as it “did not find any material against them,”, while maintaining their conviction and sentences for other charges.
The fourth accused, Satish Nafeshing Dulgaj, died pending appeal.
A bench of Justices Makarand S Karnik and Sandesh S Patil passed a ruling on appeals by Rana, Sunil Both and Piwal, who were convicted on charges of murder. Rana and Dulgaj were also found guilty of molestation.
As per the prosecution, in October 2011, Keenan Santos, Reuben Fernandes, and five others were leaving a restaurant in the Amboli area, and the four men, unknown to them, were standing outside.
Rana and Dulgaj, as per the case registered at D N Nagar Police Station, passed lewd comments about one of their female friends and inappropriately touched her, after which Keenan confronted them and allegedly slapped Rana.
After the scuffle, the four men left the spot but issued threats that they would return and kill them.
They returned 10 to 15 minutes later armed with knives stolen from a nearby coconut vendor, a cricket stump, and a big bamboo stick and clashed with the group. Both Keenan and Reuben were attacked. Keenan died later that night; Reuben succumbed to his injuries on October 31.
Over four years after the incident, in May 2016, Additional Sessions Judge S V Joshi held that the offence of murder was “proved against all four accused” and offences under section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and other sections of the IPC were proved against Rana and Dulgaj.