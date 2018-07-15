KDMC official injured after bike lands in pothole

MNS workers protest against potholes in Kalyan, on Saturday. (Express Photo) MNS workers protest against potholes in Kalyan, on Saturday. (Express Photo)

A 43-year-old Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official landed in hospital after his bike allegedly slipped near Netivali Road in Kalyan. The victim, Vilas Mukund Dalal, sustained head and shoulder injuries after his bike allegedly slipped and landed in a pothole. Police said the victim was initially admitted to the ICU of Kalyan Metro Hospital and was declared out of danger by Saturday evening.

An officer from Kolsewadi police station said, “We have recorded Dalal’s statement in which he has said that he has no complaint against anyone.” Dalal was heading to his Kalyan residence from Badlapur when at around 1 am on Saturday, he met with an accident.

Kolsewadi police have mentioned the incident in their police station house dairy, while they are probing further.

