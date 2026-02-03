Shiv Sena UBT’s missing corporator turn up for KDMC mayor election

The four corporators had gone out of contact soon after the civic body election results were declared on January 16, triggering speculations of them switching sides to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Shiv Sena UBT corporator advocate Kirti Dhone, one of the four corporators from the party who had been untraceable since January 16, on Tuesday turned up for the mayoral election in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).When contacted later, Dhone said she had gone out for religious reasons and was not missing.
“I was in touch with senior party leaders and have placed my side before them. My health is not good. I will speak at the right time,” Dhone said.
The remaining three corporators stayed away from attending the House proceedings despite a party whip.
The four corporators had gone out of contact soon after the civic body election results were declared on January 16, triggering speculations of them switching sides to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
After failing to get in touch with these “missing” corporators, the local Sena (UBT) leaders had then approached the Thane police seeking assistance to trace them and had put up posters in KDMC, declaring that the corporators are “missing “ and seeking information about their whereabouts.
Party leaders including Sanjay Raut had said the corporators were not responding to calls or messages, while rival parties claimed that the four were in touch with the Shiv Sena amid the contest for control of the civic body.
On Tuesday, Dhone attended the House for the mayoral election and joined the Sena (UBT) corporators during the proceedings.
She was seen wearing a Sena (UBT) scarf bearing the party symbol ‘Mashaal’ and was seated with party colleagues.
With Dhone’s presence, six of the nine Sena (UBT) corporators were present in the House under the leadership of group leader Umesh Borgavkar.
Borgavkar said show-cause notices had been issued to the three absent corporators for violating party discipline.
They have been asked to explain their absence. After their replies are received, a decision will be taken,” he said.
Asked about reports that two of the absent corporators may resign, Borgavkar declined to comment.
Among those absent was corporator Madhur Mhatre, who had been out of contact for more than two weeks. His family had earlier told the media that he was away on a religious trip. Mhatre returned home a few days ago, raising expectations that he would attend the mayoral election, but he did not turn up for the House proceedings.
Mhatre is considered close to leaders Shiv Sena. Soon after winning the civic election, he had met Thane MP Dr Shrikant Shinde along with a corporator from the Shinde faction, fuelling speculation about a possible switch.
