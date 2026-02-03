Shiv Sena UBT’s missing corporator turn up for KDMC mayor election

The four corporators had gone out of contact soon after the civic body election results were declared on January 16, triggering speculations of them switching sides to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena UBT corporator advocate Kirti Dhone, one of the four corporators from the party who had been untraceable since January 16, on Tuesday turned up for the mayoral election in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).When contacted later, Dhone said she had gone out for religious reasons and was not missing.

“I was in touch with senior party leaders and have placed my side before them. My health is not good. I will speak at the right time,” Dhone said.

The remaining three corporators stayed away from attending the House proceedings despite a party whip.

