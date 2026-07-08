Shiv Sena corporator surrenders, arrested over doctor assault caught on camera

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Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre surrendered before the Thane police on Wednesday evening and was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on doctors and medical staff at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) Shastri Nagar Hospital, becoming the fourth person to be arrested in the case.
Police said Mhatre came to the police station and surrendered. He was taken for a medical examination and will be produced before a local court, where the police are expected to seek his custody. Earlier in the day, three of his associates were arrested in connection with the assault.
The arrest came hours after Shiv Sena publicly distanced itself from the incident. Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde said no one involved in the assault would be protected and that those found guilty would face disciplinary action. He also said Mhatre should apologise if he had misbehaved with doctors.
Earlier in the day, Mhatre had issued his first public response since being named an accused, expressing regret over the incident while denying allegations that he assaulted a woman doctor.
“I regret the physical altercation that took place but I state again that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. You are seeing the incident through a particular camera angle of the CCTV,” Mhatre said.
Claiming the doctor was speaking on the phone while he was trying to raise the family’s concerns, Mhatre said: “She was on the phone and not listening to our grievances, so I tapped her hand. We follow Balasaheb’s teachings; we have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future,” adding that the incident occurred due to shortcomings within the hospital that need to be addressed.
The corporator said he had gone to the hospital after receiving a call from the family of a pregnant woman who had allegedly been referred elsewhere because of the unavailability of beds in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
“I had to go after realising the gravity of the situation. Since my phone was not answered, I went there,” he said, claiming hospital staff did not respond to his calls.
Mhatre also defended his use of the informal Marathi pronoun “Tu” while addressing the doctor.
“The reason why I am calling the doctor as ‘Tu,’ is not out of arrogance but I consider her as my daughter,” he said.
The incident at the KDMC-run Shastri Nagar Hospital on Monday night triggered widespread condemnation and protests by healthcare workers. Doctors and hospital staff have alleged that Mhatre and his supporters assaulted them following a dispute over the referral of a pregnant patient after a pregnant woman was advised to seek treatment elsewhere because of the unavailability of beds in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
The incident also sparked political reactions, with Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar condemning the assault and saying disagreements cannot justify violence, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray demanded strict action against those responsible.
Resident doctors and nurses have announced statewide protests over the assault. While doctors will wear black ribbons on Thursday and continue providing services, nurses had warned of an intensified agitation if strict action is not taken against those responsible.
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