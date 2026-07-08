Shiv Sena corporator surrenders, arrested over doctor assault caught on camera

Shiv Sena’s Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde's remarks came as the Thane police arrested three associates of Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre in connection with Thane medical staff assault incident. (Special arrangement photos/ Image enhanced using AI)

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre surrendered before the Thane police on Wednesday evening and was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on doctors and medical staff at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) Shastri Nagar Hospital, becoming the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

Police said Mhatre came to the police station and surrendered. He was taken for a medical examination and will be produced before a local court, where the police are expected to seek his custody. Earlier in the day, three of his associates were arrested in connection with the assault.

The arrest came hours after Shiv Sena publicly distanced itself from the incident. Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde said no one involved in the assault would be protected and that those found guilty would face disciplinary action. He also said Mhatre should apologise if he had misbehaved with doctors.