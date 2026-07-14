‘Was helping citizens, had no grudge against doctor’: Shiv Sena corporator seeks bail

Ramesh Mhatre was arrested for assaulting a doctor and nurses at the Dombivli civic hospital. (Special arrangement photo, Image enhanced using AI)

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a doctor and nurses at the Dombivli civic hospital, applied for bail citing that he did not have any personal grudge against the doctor and was “helping citizens in his capacity as a public representative.”

The bail plea cited health concerns faced by Mhatre including that he only has one kidney and suffers from high blood pressure.

On Monday, Mhatre and three associates, who were also arrested in the case, were sent to judicial custody.

The Thane city police presented Mhatre before a court via video conferencing citing possible law and order problems.