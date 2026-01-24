‘Deeply disturbed’ over KDMC developments, says Raj as he shares stage with Uddhav

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said he was deeply disturbed by what was happening in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), saying it reflected how bad politics had become in Maharashtra and the country.

Raj Thackeray was speaking at the Shanmukhanand Hall in Sion at a programme to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The event also saw Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray come together on the same stage for the first time after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which the two cousins had fought together but lost.

Their joint appearance came amid talk of differences between them after MNS corporators supported the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the KDMC.

Raj Thackeray said he was “deeply disturbed” by what was happening in Kalyan-Dombivli and other places in the state and country and described the developments as “disgusting”. “Whether it is districts outside Mumbai or Kalyan-Dombivli, I spoke to Uddhav and Sanjay Raut. It sent a chill down my spine and felt disgusting by seeing what is happening all over. This is what we mean when we say we feel disturbed. What is going on, and where are we taking all this?” he said.

He said the political situation in the state and country had worsened sharply. “Today, the political situation in Maharashtra and the country is very bad. A slave market has been set up. Looking at what is happening, I feel it is better that Balasaheb is not here,” Raj Thackeray said, adding Bal Thackeray would have been deeply hurt to see today’s politics.

“Imagine how disturbed that man would have been. How much pain he would have felt. Earlier, people were auctioned by making them stand in village squares. Today, similar auctions are happening across Maharashtra. This is happening in all districts,” he said.

Earlier in the day, in a message issued to mark Bal Thackeray’s birth centenary, Raj Thackeray spoke about the need for flexibility in politics, a remark seen as linked to the KDMC episode.

He said Bal Thackeray had, at times, taken flexible political positions, but his commitment to the Marathi people had never weakened. Raj Thackeray said that even if flexibility was needed in today’s politics, it would never be for personal gain or selfish reasons.

While addressing the gathering after Raj, Uddhav said betrayal was not new in Maharashtra’s history and that many had tried to erase the Thackeray name but didn’t succeed because it’s not a party but a thought process.

While praising the Shiv Sainiks for the fight they gave in the recently held BMC polls, Uddhav announced that he would soon start afresh and soon visit shakhas across Mumbai and tour the state too. “You fought the battle of Mumbai well. There was a perception that Shiv Sena was finished and that the Thackeray name would be erased. You stopped them. This can happen only in Maharashtra because only Maharashtra can do this,” he said

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uddhav said “two businessmen” were using others to attack regional parties. He also took an indirect swipe at Shinde, asking what had been achieved by removing Shivaji’s saffron flag from atop Mumbai’s civic headquarters.