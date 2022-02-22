KCR fit to lead, but no anti-BJP front without Cong, says Shiv Sena

A DAY after Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao met CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that there was no talk of an anti-BJP front without the Congress, adding that Rao had the ability to lead.

“We have never said that a front will be formed without the Congress. When Mamata Banerjee had suggested it then, Shiv Sena was the first political party that said the Congress should also be taken along. On Sunday, Telangana CM came to Maharashtra and spoke to CM Uddhav Thackeray. He has the ability to lead by taking everyone along,” he said, while speaking with media persons in Nagpur.

After Sunday’s meeting, Rao said there was a need to preserve democracy in the country and also provide an alternative to the way the country was being run.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the BJP over the recent NIA FIR against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim for planning an attack on India.

“When elections come, the BJP brings underworld don Dawood Ibrahim out of the box… This is the usual thing now. Dawood, who ended up in Pakistan, has been kept alive by our investigative agencies and politicians for political convenience,” said the editorial in Saamana, criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark that terrorism will increase if the SP comes to power.

Meanwhile, Raut also attacked BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. “Chronology samajhiye! Rakesh Wadhvan is the mastermind of the PMC Bank scam. In 2015-16 Rs 4.15 cr was deposited in Devendra Ladhani’s account by Wadhvan. Ladhani is Kirit Somaiya’s partner. So, Kirit is the beneficiary of the PMC Bank scam. My question: Why hasn’t ED arrested Neil & Medha Somaiya yet?” he said in a tweet.