Failure in love led constable posted at Governor’s residence to shoot self: Police

Being rejected for marriage by a woman whom he was interested in led the 26-year-old police constable with State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) posted at the state governor’s residence to shoot himself on Monday night, police probe has found. The woman, who too is in the police force, had given a police complaint to the local police station saying the constable had been threatening suicide if she did not agree to be with him.

Kaustubh Sangle, a constable from the State Reserve Police Force Group 16 Kolhapur, who was on guard duty at Lok Bhavan, the state governor’s official residence, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on Monday around 8.30pm. The local Malabar Hill police station took an accidental death report in the matter.