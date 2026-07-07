Being rejected for marriage by a woman whom he was interested in led the 26-year-old police constable with State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) posted at the state governor’s residence to shoot himself on Monday night, police probe has found. The woman, who too is in the police force, had given a police complaint to the local police station saying the constable had been threatening suicide if she did not agree to be with him.
Kaustubh Sangle, a constable from the State Reserve Police Force Group 16 Kolhapur, who was on guard duty at Lok Bhavan, the state governor’s official residence, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on Monday around 8.30pm. The local Malabar Hill police station took an accidental death report in the matter.
While he did not leave behind any suicide note, police probe revealed that Sangle, who hails from Nashik, had been in talks with the woman who got into the force a year before him. “He was interested in the woman and wanted to marry her. But she did not want to get married to him and had told him about the same. Recently when he came to know that her family was fixing her marriage, he became angry,” the officer said.
“He had also shared their photographs with her fiancé to discourage him from marrying her. He had messaged her several times saying that he will commit suicide if she marries someone else. The woman had also given a written complaint to the local police station that he had been blackmailing her in this manner. We have found the complaint letters too,” the officer said.
Further the police found that Sangle’s mother was no more and his father had remarried and was not in contact with the family. He had two sisters one of whom had committed suicide a few years back due to domestic issues.
An accidental death report has been taken in the matter and we will add these details and eventually close the report as no one can be held responsible for his suicide, the officer said.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
Experience & Authority
Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus.
Key Beats:
Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force.
Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict.
Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations.
Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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