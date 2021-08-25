‘Kasturba Hospital leak triggered by damaged drain valve of LPG tank’

The gas leak in Kasturba Hospital at Chinchpokli that occurred on August 7 was triggered by a damaged drain valve of the LPG tank, according to the preliminary report of Mumbai Fire Brigade.

After the report, Agripada police station has started their own inquiry, and the BMC’s Mechanical and Engineering Department will initiate action against the contractor for negligence.

The BMC has also decided to shut the LPG tank unit, which was used for cooking purposes in Kasturba Hospital, and get the process of PNG connection started.

“The LPG was leaking from the damaged drain valve situated at the bottom of the bullet. It was observed that the said drain valve was dislocated to one side due to the mechanical impact causing heavy leakage of LPG from the drain valve joints,””reads the fire brigade report, which was shared with opposition leader Ravi Raja recently, since he had raised the issue in the Standing Committee meeting.

Fire brigade officials said the drain valve could have been damaged due to a JCB van, which was working near the tank. “The engineering department is investigating the exact cause of the leakage of the drain valve,” said a Fire Brigade official.

On August 7, 58 patients including 28 Covid-19-infected ones were shifted from building number 148 in the hospital premises to another building after the gas leakage at the hospital. Residents of nearby buildings and chawls too were asked to vacate the premises.

After the HPCL team declared the area leak-free, residents and patients were allowed to go back.

At the time of the incident, the tank had 5 tonnes of gas. A special vehicle from HPCL was brought to decant the leaking LPG tank.