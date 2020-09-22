Kashyap ‘sexual misconduct’ case: Richa Chadha sends legal notice to Payal, says ‘falsely dragged into controversies’

Actor Richa Chadha.

After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Richa Chadha on Monday shared a statement by her advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar, which said that the actor has “initiated appropriate legal action” against Payal Ghosh.

On September 19, Ghosh, an actor, had named Chadha, along with other actors Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill, while making allegations of sexual misconduct against Kashyap in a television interview.

Chadha condemned the act of her name being “unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties”.

The statement by Sachar said: “Though our client (Chadha) believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations.”

Later in the day, Chadda tweeted that a soft copy of her legal notice has been sent to Ghosh. This was after Ghosh and her representative refused to take delivery of the hard copy of the legal notice that was sent to her residence.

Ghosh had alleged that Kashyap had “forced himself” on her when she had met him for work in 2014-2015. She also claimed that Kashyap had mentioned to her that other actors like Chadha, Qureshi and Gill had granted him sexual favours to bag film assignments.

Earlier, Kashyap had responded to the allegations made by Ghosh via his lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, as “completely false, malicious and dishonest”. “My client (Kashyap) has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent,” Khimani had said.

