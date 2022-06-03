Kashmiri Pandits, soldiers, cops being killed in J&K, Centre unable to protect them: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Thursday attacked the Centre over the targeted killings of people in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the BJP-led government is unable to protect the citizens.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Prime Minister and the Union home minister are engaged in politics and elections while they need to pay attention to the situation in Kashmir.

The editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said, “…the BJP, which targeted Congress and other parties over the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, is in power at the Centre and is now answerable for the series of killings in Kashmir under its rule.”

“Jammu and Kashmir is under President’s Rule. Then why is there still violence? Why have not the targeted killings by terrorists stopped? Why are Hindus, Sikhs, Pandits and Muslims being killed openly? The BJP was questioning the previous governments on these issues. Now, the killings in Jammu and Kashmir continue in your regime, which is why the time has come for Kashmiri Pandits to issue an ultimatum of ‘mass migration’,” said party told BJP.

Raut said there has been no change in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir even after the abrogation of Article 370 and bringing the state under President’s Rule.

“Kashmiri Pandits, soldiers and Muslim police officers are being killed, but the government is unable to protect them. The Prime Minister and the Union home minister are engaged in politics and elections. They need to pay attention to national security and the situation in Kashmir. Unfortunately, they are unable to see the anger among the Kashmiris because they are busy taking on opponents… and misusing central agencies against them,” he added.