Kashmiri Pandits should have got CRPF cover, not rebel MLAs: Aaditya Thackeray

ADDRESSING YUVA Sena workers in Mumbai on Sunday, Yuva Sena president and minister Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Union government after it decided to provide CRPF security to rebel MLAs camping at a Guwahati hotel.

Aaditya said that instead of providing security to these MLAs “provide security to our Kashmiri Pandits and secure them first”, in a reference to the killings of Kashmiri Pandits recently.

“We have been demanding the same CRPF security for the Kashmiri Pandits, but it was not given and these rebel MLAs are being given the security,” he said. A few other Shiv Sena leaders also slammed the Centre over providing CRPF cover.

“I am challenging all those rebel MLAs who have been sold out for a price tag, if you have guts then resign from the post and face election. I will ensure that each of you loses,” the Yuva Sena president said.

Meanwhile, at a party workers’ rally, Sanjay Raut alleged that the Union government is planning to split the state in three and since they know that the Shiv Sena will not let this happen hence a conspiracy has been hatched to finish the party.

“They have a plan to split Maharashtra into three parts, North Maharashtra, Vidarbh and make Mumbai an unko territory. They know that Shiv Sena won’t let this happen and hence they want to finish Shiv Sena,” Raut said.