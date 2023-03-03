Kasba bypoll: Maharashtra CM lashes out at Ajit Pawar over ‘common man defeated Shinde’ remark

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Friday lashed out at Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar in the Assembly for the latter’s statement that the “common man defeated Eknath Shinde” after the Congress’s victory in the bypoll to Kasba constituency in Pune on Thursday. Shinde was delivering the government’s resolution on Governor Ramesh Bais’s joint address to the state legislature.

Hitting out at Pawar, the chief minister said, “After yesterday’s bypoll, I saw a tweet and you said, ‘This is the common man’s government – this is the common man’s government …. [common man defeated CM] …’ you said CM also had to do road shows for bypolls in Pune. Is it to be done? When I was there you were there as well. Your senior leader Sharad Pawar also took so many meetings in the same area. I am a party worker, I will work like a party worker. Modi sir also did a road show in Gujarat and won the state. Rahul Gandhi also did a road show, but Congress lost the elections in all three states. Now with one bypoll you have taunted me that the common man defeated me. You don’t see that this same common man defeated you in Pimpri Chinchwad (Assembly constituency].”

Ajit Pawar had made the remarks while replying to the governor’s address in the Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking for over 80 minutes, the chief minister lashed out at the Opposition on Friday. “The BJP has the history of losing bypolls and then winning the entire state. As it happened in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP lost the bypolls in four Assembly constituencies, but won the state. And in Maharashtra, I am also with them. And as you know, I have a whole machinery for elections,” Shinde said, adding that the government is thankful it lost the Kasba constituency bypolls as it has learnt some lessons from the defeat. “We will now do work and win the hearts of these constituents,” he said.

Shinde also criticised Pawar for making a political speech in response to the governor’s address. He said, “We did not expect this from you. I expected you to speak on governance and on the administration of this government. But your speech was political. It is evident this is the impact of stepping down from power in a hurry. Your vision is clouded and you cannot see the good things done by this government.”

Defending the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, Shinde said, “This government does not work only keeping elections in sight. You have criticised us saying the PM came for inauguration… due to the elections, the Budget was presented… due to the elections. We always do good work.”

Shinde accused Pawar of being a Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and said the party could perhaps give him a joint spokesperson designation. “But it is not possible, because we are Shiv Sena now. We are friends but I want to tell you, don’t become a die-hard Shiv Sainik. Let others do some work too.”