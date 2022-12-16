From Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute to insulting state’s iconic leaders: MVA lists out agenda for Dec 17 march

From the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and insulting statements made by many leaders about historical leaders of the state, like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule to the issues of unemployment and inflation — leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday listed out some of the points on which the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s morcha on December 17 will be based upon.

Pawar and Thackeray were speaking at a joint press conference on Thursday evening, alongside leaders from the Maharashtra Congress Party, including Prithviraj Chavan.

Dismissing questions that the permissions for the rally were denied, Pawar said, “We have applied for all permissions. We have not received them yet, but we will get them. Permissions have not been denied.” He added: “We want to appeal to all citizens. Whatever is happening in the state for the last 6-8 months needs to be addressed. That is why we have clarified our agenda today. Now, everyone knows the issues that we are trying to address via the march.”

Pawar further stated that the march would be a non-political one and would mainly focus on problems of the common citizens of the state.

Pawar also asked the political parties involved to take a mature stand. “This will be a peaceful, democratic protest. It will be concluded with discipline and non-violence. We will stay within the bracket of our democratic right to protest,” Pawar said.