scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Karnataka asked to increase Almatti dam water discharge

Incessant rain in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur has led to rise in water levels in Krishna river basin and Koyna catchment areas.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 13, 2022 1:20:15 am
If heavy rain continues for the next two weeks, as indicated by the IMD, water discharge from Almatti dam will have to be increased beyond two lakh cusecs. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The state government has urged Karnataka to monitor and increase water discharge from Almatti dam to avert floods in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts in Western Maharashtra.

Incessant rain in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur has led to rise in water levels in Krishna river basin and Koyna catchment areas. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains this week, the state has requested its neighbouring Karnataka to ensure higher water discharge from Almatti dam.

The state water resources team is coordinating with Karnataka for better flood management.  A source in the Water Resources Department said,  “Water discharge from Almatti has gone up from 450 cusecs to one lakh cusecs within 24 hours.”

If heavy rain continues for the next two weeks, as indicated  by the IMD, water discharge from Almatti dam will have to be increased beyond two lakh cusecs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For ‘influence in govt’, Uber pitched tie-ups to Centre & states – mo...Premium
For ‘influence in govt’, Uber pitched tie-ups to Centre & states – mo...
UPSC Key-July 12, 2022: Why to read ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 12, 2022: Why to read ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ or ...
Why new Sri Lanka needs a Tamil leaderPremium
Why new Sri Lanka needs a Tamil leader
Nikamma, ragdai, a no-words-barred Gehlot-Pilot tusslePremium
Nikamma, ragdai, a no-words-barred Gehlot-Pilot tussle

Meanwhile, with the water level in Krishna river rising to 13.6 feet, and Koyna catchment receiving heavy rains, the state administration has sent alerts and those living along the river banks are being relocated to safer destinations.

More from Mumbai

In 2019, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara faced one of the worst floods. At that time, the state had to seek the Centre’s intervention to get the Karnataka government to agree to higher water discharge from Almatti dam.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement