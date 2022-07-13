Karnataka asked to increase Almatti dam water discharge

The state government has urged Karnataka to monitor and increase water discharge from Almatti dam to avert floods in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts in Western Maharashtra.

Incessant rain in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur has led to rise in water levels in Krishna river basin and Koyna catchment areas. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains this week, the state has requested its neighbouring Karnataka to ensure higher water discharge from Almatti dam.

The state water resources team is coordinating with Karnataka for better flood management. A source in the Water Resources Department said, “Water discharge from Almatti has gone up from 450 cusecs to one lakh cusecs within 24 hours.”

If heavy rain continues for the next two weeks, as indicated by the IMD, water discharge from Almatti dam will have to be increased beyond two lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, with the water level in Krishna river rising to 13.6 feet, and Koyna catchment receiving heavy rains, the state administration has sent alerts and those living along the river banks are being relocated to safer destinations.

In 2019, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara faced one of the worst floods. At that time, the state had to seek the Centre’s intervention to get the Karnataka government to agree to higher water discharge from Almatti dam.