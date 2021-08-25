‘Karara jawaab milega’: Narayan Rane’s son attacks Maharashtra govt with cryptic tweet

Union Minister Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh shared a video clip late on Tuesday, attacking the Maharashtra government over the arrest of his father. The video, a clip from the 2010 film ‘Rajneeti’, featured actor Manoj Bajpayee addressing a rally and promising to give a “karara jawaab” (strong answer) to his adversaries.

His father, BJP Rajya Sabha Member Narayan Rane, was arrested at Sangameshwar in Ratnagirion Tuesday for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during a speech he delivered while on his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad. “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of India’s independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” he said in his speech on Monday.

His speech sparked widespread protests by supporters of the Shiv Sena and five FIRs were filed against him. About nine hours after his arrest, he was released on bail, but district officials said there were four other FIRs against him in the state.

The BJP, meanwhile, rallied behind Rane, claiming that while it did not agree with his remarks, his arrest was in violation of constitutional procedures.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut demanded Rane be sacked, stating that it was “beyond his comprehension” what message Rane would give to the society, when he himself was using such language.

Rane on Tuesday defended his remark against Thackeray, stating, “I have not committed any crime. Why should I regret it?” Rane had also warned the media against speculating about his “imminent” arrest. “I urge the media to verify the news on TV or else I will file a case for news based on speculations. Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) person?” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member also approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the multiple FIRs registered against him over the controversy. Before a division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice NJ Jamadar, Rane submitted that action on the basis of the FIR was being taken against him in an “’arbitrary” manner, while a formal notice under Section 41A (notice for appearance before police officer) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was not issued against him.