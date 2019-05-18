Actor Karan Oberoi’s bail plea rejected

Advertising

A sessions court on Friday rejected the bail application of actor Karan Oberoi, who was booked for the alleged rape of a 34-year-old woman in Mumbai.

Oberoi was arrested on May 5 after the woman, a fashion designer and healer, submitted the complaint to Oshiwara police and an FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) of IPC.

According to the complaint, Oberoi had met her through a dating app in August 2016. She told the police that he raped her on the pretext of marriage for the first time in January 2017. She claimed that after their relationship ended in October 2018, Oberoi demanded money from her and threatened to leak a compromising video clip online.

While seeking bail, Oberoi’s lawyer Dinesh Tiwari told the court that the victim is a “marriage-obsessed woman in a one-sided affair”. He submitted text messages to the court claiming that these indicated that the allegations were false and that it was a “consensual relationship” till it ended in 2018. The victim’s lawyers in an intervention plea told the court that at the time of the first offence committed by Oberoi in January 2017, she had felt sleepy after having coconut water. The woman also claimed that she had agreed to the relationship as he had promised marriage.