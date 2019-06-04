Karan Oberoi case: Lawyer of woman arrested for ‘staged attack’, say police

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested the lawyer of a woman who accused actor Karan Oberoi of raping her. The lawyer was arrested in connection with an apparent “staged attack” on the woman, the police said. According to the police, the attack on the complainant on May 25 appears to have been planned by her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan, who was arrested on Monday. The police in the past have arrested four persons in the case, one of whom, the police said, was related to the lawyer.

Advertising

“We have arrested Khan, the lawyer of the woman, on charges of criminal conspiracy,” a police officer said, adding that they will also be questioning the woman to ascertain if she was aware about the “staged attack” on her. “Depending upon the evidence we find, we will decide the future course of action,” the officer said.

The incident had taken place on May 25 when the woman was out on a morning walk. Two men approached her on a bike and attacked her with a sharp object, she said. The woman, in her statement said, the accused also threatened to throw acid on her face and threw a chit towards her that had the words “take the case back” written on it. The woman then approached the police following which an FIR was registered.

Earlier, the woman alleged that the actor raped her on the pretext of marrying her and later started blackmailing her. On May 6, Oberoi was arrested for alleged rape and extortion. He is currently behind bars.