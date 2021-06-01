TV actor Karan Mehra accused of ‘manhandling’ wife Nisha Rawal, granted bail

Actor Karan Mehra, who was arrested late on Monday night for allegedly manhandling and hurting his wife, was granted bail this morning. Mehra was produced before a magistrate court in Borivali (west) on Tuesday morning, Vishal Thakur, Deputy commissioner of police, zone XI, confirmed.

According to Goregaon police, Mehra’s wife and actress Nisha Rawal approached them on Monday night and lodged an FIR under Sections 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt) of the IPC.

As per the complaint, the couple got into a brawl at their Goregaon (west) residence and the actor in a fit of rage pushed his wife. Soon after the complaint, Mehra was detained for questioning and later placed under arrest.

Karan and Nisha have been married for the last eight years and have a four-year-old son. Mehra is known for appearing on a couple of TV reality shows with his wife Rawal and became popular for his role in the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. His wife Rawal was last seen in the TV show Shaadi Mubarak.