Karan Johar submits pen drive to NCB

Two days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued him a notice, Bollywood director Karan Johar on Friday responded by submitting a pen drive and some documents through his representatives.

The NCB on Wednesday issued a notice to Johar over a video of his party which he had organised in 2019 went viral on social media. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Sirsa, who has lodged a complaint, said that celebrities used drugs in the said party, an allegation which Johar had refuted last year.

An official said, “We will seek experts’ help and analyse the pen drive and documents submitted by Johar. Accordingly we will decide our future course of action.”

The agency on Thursday issued a statement in which it said that the notice has been given with respect to the video which was under circulation. The NCB had received a complaint from Sirsa in this regard. To check the veracity of the video the notice was sent.

The video features several Bollywood actors, including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, director Ayan Mukherjee, Zoya Akhter, and Malaika Arora.

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood personalities have been questioned in connection with substance use, including Sara Ali Khan, Padukone and Arjun Rampal. The NCB has also questioned Anubhav Chopra and Kshitij Prasad, and linked them with Dharma Productions. Johar has said Chopra was associated with the production house for projects from 2011 to 2013. Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment in 2019 as a producer. The company is linked with Dharma Productions.

